Bonham’s Paizley Vaught signs with Hendrix College

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -Signing day over at Bonham High School at Paizley Vaught signed her national letter of intent to play softball for Hendrix College. Paizley says what made Hendrix stand out was how much it reminded her of Bonham. She’s excited about making her commitment official and ready to play at the next level.

”It’s honestly very relieving to finally get to sign,” said Paizley. “I’ve worked for this for so long and so many tournament and what not and everything else. It’s really exciting. I feel like I will definitely play all out knowing that the future has been decided.”

