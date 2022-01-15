Chase through Johnston County lands intoxicated driver in jail

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - An overnight chase through Johnston County ended with a a man bloodied and in handcuffs.

The chase began when a Johnston County sheriffs deputy spotted the vehicle making a traffic violation.

He was exiting what is described as a high traffic drug area.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused, beginning the pursuit.

The vehicle, driven by Mark Crowley, drove erratically according to deputies, crossing into oncoming lanes and eventually striking a Tishomingo police vehicle.

Crowley eventually led officers to a gate locked pasture off highway 377 which he smashed through.

While attempting to return to the highway a deputy used his crui9ser to disable Crowley’s vehicle which ended up on its side.

He refused to exit the vehicle forcing officers to break a window to extract him.

He was found with drugs in the car and is believed to have been intoxicated on methamphetamines.

Crowley and three deputies were treated for minor injures.

He now faces a slew of charges inclduing assault and batter on an officer with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding, and possession of methamphetamines.

