Radiant Autism Center to open in Grayson Co.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new business is coming to Texoma and it’s one that many parents have been in dire need of.

Radiant Autism Center strives to help children ages two through twelve who are on the spectrum by focusing on Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

“It was definitely not easy for us to drive to McKinney everyday but when its your child you do what you have to do,” said Brina Dutton, founder of The Owen Foundation.

Dutton created the Owen Foundation for her six year old son who has non verbal autism. The organization helps parents find resources for their kids with autism.

She was one of the many caregivers to reach out to Radiant Autism Center to get their second program running up here.

“What’s insane is that we actually had quite a few folks reach out to us and ask if we could open up a clinic up here cause there was no help, nobody here to serve those that needed help,” said Chris Carlson, owner of Radiant Autism Center.

Since the beginning of October, Nikki and Chris Carlson have been making strides to bring this program to the Grayson County area and in just three months they are finally ready to open their doors.

“There’s a lot of people in this community that have been driving far to receive services so its been cool to be able to provide something here that’s local,” said Nikki Carlson, co-owner of Radiant Autism Center.

If you are parent interested in learning more about their program or someone looking to become apart of the team, swing by on Wednesday, January 19th for their grand opening at 1 p.m.

