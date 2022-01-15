Texoma Local
Second suspect arrested for mail theft in Marshall Co.

Another suspect is in custody accused of stealing mail.
Another suspect is in custody accused of stealing mail.(Lowell Rose)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Another suspect is in custody accused of stealing mail.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Carey Blanton is being held at the Marshall County Detention Center.

Blanton was apprehended in Texas on a Marshall County Warrant.

His counterpart, Katherine Jovan Dupis, of Denison, is facing 15 counts of larceny after she stole from 15 mailboxes.

