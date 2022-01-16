Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
The Johnston County Sheriff’s office said an overnight pursuit of a wanted fugitive left three...
Overnight pursuit in Johnston Co. lands wanted fugitive in jail
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved the new QuikTrip on Texoma Parkway but it’s...
Sherman P&Z approves new QuikTrip, denies sign

Latest News

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
‘Wordle’ is internet’s latest gaming obsession
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
You get six chances to guess a five letter word. But the online game has a catch: just one...
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession