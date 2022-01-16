Stonewall fire destroys home and workshop

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada fire department was just one of four departments that responded to a fire in Stonewall on Saturday morning.

Assistant chief Kyle Walls says every one of them was critical to keeping this fire contained.

The Stonewall volunteer fire department was first to arrive at the home on the corner of county road 1650 and 3650.

When they arrived they found the 20x20 workshop and a truck completely engulfed in the blaze.

The fire had spread to half of the home on property which is where they focused their efforts.

Assistant chief Walls says that the high winds played a major role in how quickly the fire was able to spread and that it came very close to being much worse than it was.

“A concern for fire fighting crews there was a propane tank nearby the structure and it was near the fire so it had heavy fire infringement on it,” Walls said. “Fire crews had to concentrate on keeping it cool so the situation did not get worse.”

According to Walls no one was injured as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

