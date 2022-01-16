Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Stonewall fire destroys home and workshop

A fire in Stonewall, Oklahoma left a workshop and a home in ruins on Saturday morning.
A fire in Stonewall, Oklahoma left a workshop and a home in ruins on Saturday morning.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada fire department was just one of four departments that responded to a fire in Stonewall on Saturday morning.

Assistant chief Kyle Walls says every one of them was critical to keeping this fire contained.

The Stonewall volunteer fire department was first to arrive at the home on the corner of county road 1650 and 3650.

When they arrived they found the 20x20 workshop and a truck completely engulfed in the blaze.

The fire had spread to half of the home on property which is where they focused their efforts.

Assistant chief Walls says that the high winds played a major role in how quickly the fire was able to spread and that it came very close to being much worse than it was.

“A concern for fire fighting crews there was a propane tank nearby the structure and it was near the fire so it had heavy fire infringement on it,” Walls said. “Fire crews had to concentrate on keeping it cool so the situation did not get worse.”

According to Walls no one was injured as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
19-year-old Kaitlyn Woodward was the getaway driver during a bank robbery at Simmons bank last...
Woman sentenced for Ardmore bank robbery
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing

Latest News

Grayson County autism center opens January 19th, 2022.
Radiant Autism Center to open in Grayson Co.
A chase through Johnston County ends with a car on its side and its driver bloodied and in...
Chase through Johnston County lands intoxicated driver in jail
Another suspect is in custody accused of stealing mail.
Second suspect arrested for mail theft in Marshall Co.
As growth continues to move north from the DFW area, cities like Denison are welcoming the...
Denison Development Alliance sets sights on new goals at annual summit