Austin College celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Inside Austin College is a celebration.

“Dr. King, we commemorate you today in honor of the impact that a liberal arts education had on your life and the way that it shaped not only the social movements of yesterday and today but also helped to transform the world,” said the Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Carllos Lassiter, in a speech.

Students, faculty, staff, and the Sherman Community joined together Monday morning to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

“We had an individual who lived in a time frame that ultimately gave his life for a cause that he believed in, which had a huge impact on our world and the civil rights movement,” said Lassiter. “So, it’s more than an honor and a privilege for us today to commemorate that as we continue to strive to be that just society that ultimately gave his life up for.”

The event featured singers and speakers.

They highlighted Dr. King’s education and other activists as an inspiration for students like sophomore Clemon White.

“MLK day means honoring the legacy of Dr. King,” said White. “It means looking at the world and seeing the ways we can all go out and change it and make an impact.”

It’s a celebration that goes back 18 years, a long-standing tradition for the school.

“It’s a real opportunity for us to pause as a community and really think about things and recognize the issues that exist and those issues not as dividing us but how can they bring us together,” said Steven O’Day, the president of Austin College.

“I think Dr. King would be proud of the event,” said White.

