Overbrook family loses home in fire

OVERBROOK, Okla. (KXII) - An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.

“According to the fire department they said one of the light switches in the roof shorted out,” homeowner Roger Ditto said. “We started smelling a little bit of smoke. And the fire chief’s next door, and we kinda thought we’d get to it pretty quick. And we did.”

Ditto said he’s lived in his home on Marsden Road in Overbrook for 25 years.

He said he spent 8 years renovating it to be just the way he and his family loved.

Early Saturday afternoon, the home-with so many memories-caught on fire.

“A lot of it is just, been our home forever,” Ditto said. “We raised two grandkids here.”

Ditto said the fire department came quickly, but they weren’t able to put it out easily.

“They brought plenty of trucks, there were five trucks out here,” Ditto said. “But it being in the roof, they had a hard time putting it out, which caused most of the damage. It’'s just been hard. It’s been a hard year.”

Ditto said his wife was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which already put financial stress on the family.

Her pain medication was burned in the fire. Ditto said insurance won’t cover the cost since they just filled the prescription.

Ditto said he’s fortunate that his family wasn’t hurt.

If you’d like to help the Ditto family, donate here.

If you’d like to donate clothing, email rachael@anaxdentusa.com for details on sizes.

