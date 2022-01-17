Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
A fire in Stonewall, Oklahoma left a workshop and a home in ruins on Saturday morning.
Stonewall fire destroys home and workshop
The Johnston County Sheriff’s office said an overnight pursuit of a wanted fugitive left three...
Overnight pursuit in Johnston Co. lands wanted fugitive in jail

Latest News

An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be...
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
LIVE: Harris speaks on MLK Day; Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms