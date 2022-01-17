Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woodson hosts Cowboys game at Choctaw Casino

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Former Dallas Cowboy and Ring of Honor member, Darren Woodson, was hosting a watch party for the Cowboys-49ers game Sunday afternoon at Choctaw Casino. Woodson was able to hangout with fans during the playoff matchup.

Woodson played for the Cowboys from 1992-2004 and helped the team take home three Super Bowls during his career.

Despite the Cowboys not getting the outcome they wanted against San Francisco, Woodson believes the future is bright in Dallas.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
The Johnston County Sheriff’s office said an overnight pursuit of a wanted fugitive left three...
Overnight pursuit in Johnston Co. lands wanted fugitive in jail
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved the new QuikTrip on Texoma Parkway but it’s...
Sherman P&Z approves new QuikTrip, denies sign

Latest News

Darren Woodson at Choctaw for Cowboys game
Darren Woodson at Choctaw for Cowboys game
A+ Athlete: Logan Ketchum, Lone Grove
A+ Athlete: Logan Ketchum, Lone Grove
Celina-Van Alstyne Boys Hoops Highlights
Celina-Van Alstyne Boys Hoops Highlights
Bells-Howe Boys Hoops Highlights
Bells-Howe Boys Hoops Highlights