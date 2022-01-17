Woodson hosts Cowboys game at Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Former Dallas Cowboy and Ring of Honor member, Darren Woodson, was hosting a watch party for the Cowboys-49ers game Sunday afternoon at Choctaw Casino. Woodson was able to hangout with fans during the playoff matchup.

Woodson played for the Cowboys from 1992-2004 and helped the team take home three Super Bowls during his career.

Despite the Cowboys not getting the outcome they wanted against San Francisco, Woodson believes the future is bright in Dallas.

