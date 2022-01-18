Texoma Local
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

