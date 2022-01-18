Gunter volunteer fire assists with housefire near Sadler

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue assisted the Whitesboro Fire Department battle a house fire on Saturday night.

They said on Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. they received reports of a structure on fire on Oak Hollow Lane near U.S. Highway 82.

The fire was put out quickly but their was too much damage to the house for the residents to stay.

The red cross was called in to assist with living arrangements.

At 20:20 this evening, Gunter was toned out for mutual aid to a structure fire on Oak Hollow Lane. It was reported to... Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Sunday, January 16, 2022

