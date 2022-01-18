Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.
Overbrook family loses home in fire
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine, meet Russia’s FM as tensions flare
A house slid off of its foundation in the early morning hours of Monday in Bellevue, Washington.
RAW: House slid off foundation in Washington state
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says