Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Howe hires Lance Bryan as head football coach and AD

Pottsboro-Howe Highlights
Pottsboro-Howe Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) -Howe High School has hired Lance Bryan as the Bulldogs new head football coach and athletic director.

Bryan, as native of Gainesville, becomes the 27th head coach of the Bulldogs program, replacing Bill Jehling who stepped down after this past season.

Bryan spent the previous three seasons at Sanger, serving at the defensive coordinator. He also spent the 2018 season at S&S working under the same position.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.
Overbrook family loses home in fire
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
A fire in Stonewall, Oklahoma left a workshop and a home in ruins on Saturday morning.
Stonewall fire destroys home and workshop

Latest News

Lance Bryan hired as Howe head coach and AD
Lance Bryan hired as Howe head coach and AD
Collin-Grayson Women's Hoops Highlights
Collin-Grayson Women’s Hoops Highlights
Collin-Grayson Men's Hoops Highlights
Collin-Grayson Men’s Hoops Highlights
Collin-Grayson Women's Hoops Highlights
Collin-Grayson Women's Hoops Highlights