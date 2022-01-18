Howe hires Lance Bryan as head football coach and AD

HOWE, Texas (KXII) -Howe High School has hired Lance Bryan as the Bulldogs new head football coach and athletic director.

Bryan, as native of Gainesville, becomes the 27th head coach of the Bulldogs program, replacing Bill Jehling who stepped down after this past season.

Bryan spent the previous three seasons at Sanger, serving at the defensive coordinator. He also spent the 2018 season at S&S working under the same position.

