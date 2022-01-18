Texoma Local
Local group schedules meet and greet for 2022 Texas Primary candidates

With Texas Primary Elections around the corner the Texoma Patriots are helping the community get face-to-face with the candidates.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the Texas Primary Election around the corner the Texoma Patriots are helping the community get face-to-face with the candidates.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 Jon Spiers, Carey A. Counsil, and Pat Fallon will be at the Red River Cowboy Church in Sherman at 7:00 p.m.

And on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 Louie Gohmert, Dan Thomas, and David Schenck will take the stage.

Meet and Greet the Candidates:

Red River Cowboy Church, 3800 Hwy 691, Sherman, 7 p.m.

  • January 20 (Thursday):

Jon Spiers running for TX Land Commissioner

Carey A. Counsil running for TX Agriculture Commissioner

Pat Fallon running for  US Representative Dist 4

  • January 26 (Wednesday):

Louie Gohmert running for TX Attorney General

Dan Thomas running for US Representative District 4

David Schenck running for Justice, TX Supreme Court, Place 9

Each candidate will have 25 minutes to introduce themselves and their platform.

Early voting will start on February 14, 2022.

The last day to register to vote for the March 1 Primary Election is on January 31, 2022.

Election day is on March 1, 2022.

