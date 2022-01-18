Local group schedules meet and greet for 2022 Texas Primary candidates
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the Texas Primary Election around the corner the Texoma Patriots are helping the community get face-to-face with the candidates.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 Jon Spiers, Carey A. Counsil, and Pat Fallon will be at the Red River Cowboy Church in Sherman at 7:00 p.m.
And on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 Louie Gohmert, Dan Thomas, and David Schenck will take the stage.
Meet and Greet the Candidates:
Red River Cowboy Church, 3800 Hwy 691, Sherman, 7 p.m.
- January 20 (Thursday):
Jon Spiers running for TX Land Commissioner
Carey A. Counsil running for TX Agriculture Commissioner
Pat Fallon running for US Representative Dist 4
- January 26 (Wednesday):
Louie Gohmert running for TX Attorney General
Dan Thomas running for US Representative District 4
David Schenck running for Justice, TX Supreme Court, Place 9
Each candidate will have 25 minutes to introduce themselves and their platform.
Early voting will start on February 14, 2022.
The last day to register to vote for the March 1 Primary Election is on January 31, 2022.
Election day is on March 1, 2022.
