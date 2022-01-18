Texoma Local
Millions of dollars pour early into Texas governor’s race

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Money is pouring fast into the Texas governor’s race headlined by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Both reported massive early fundraising hauls Monday that puts the campaign on an accelerated track to become one of the nation’s most expensive in 2022.

O’Rourke said he raised $7.2 million in the weeks after entering the race in mid-November.

Abbott, meanwhile, said he raised more than double that amount over the final months of 2021 and is now sitting on $65 million.

Texas has no limits on campaign contributions.

