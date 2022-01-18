Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.
Overbrook family loses home in fire
39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on...
Sherman man arrested for child sexual assault
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
A Paris man was taken to jail after officers said he ran from them and ate marijuana.
Paris man arrested for running from police, eating marijuana