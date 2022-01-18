Texoma Local
Paris man arrested for running from police, eating marijuana

A Paris man was taken to jail after officers said he ran from them and ate marijuana.
A Paris man was taken to jail after officers said he ran from them and ate marijuana.(Paris Police)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was taken to jail after officers said he ran from them and ate marijuana.

34-year-old Adrian Kyle Lane, of Paris, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Paris Police said Lane was pulled over on January 14, 2022 in the 100 block of NE 12th St. for a defective tail light, but as the officer approached the stopped vehicle, Lane sped away.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 1100 block of Pine Bluff St. and Lane was arrested.

Officers said Lane was found to have eaten some marijuana, more marijuana was found along the route of the chase, and inside Lane’s clothes.

Lane was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, and possession of marijuana.

He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

