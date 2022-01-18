Sherman man arrested for child sexual assault

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on several outstanding warrants.

Feist was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old, and 6 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Grayson County investigators said they got involved in the case when multiple victims under 14-years-old came forward against Feist in 2020. They said he was arrested then on similar charges.

Feist is currently being held in they Grayson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

