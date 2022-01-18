Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman man arrested for child sexual assault

39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on...
39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on several outstanding warrants.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on several outstanding warrants.

Feist was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old, and 6 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Grayson County investigators said they got involved in the case when multiple victims under 14-years-old came forward against Feist in 2020. They said he was arrested then on similar charges.

Feist is currently being held in they Grayson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.
Overbrook family loses home in fire
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms

Latest News

4 Oklahoma City hospitals report no ICU beds as virus surges
For MLK Day this year, one group is coming together to turn up the music and inspire others...
Austin College celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.
Overbrook family loses home in fire
Stonewall fire destroys home and workshop