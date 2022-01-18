Texoma Local
Truck crashes into cow on highway in Gunter

A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the...
A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the road.(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the road.

Firefighters said on January 17, 2020 they were called out to a major accident on Highway 289 and Strawn Rd.

When they arrived on the scene they found a single vehicle on the shoulder with a cow laying in both lanes of the highway.

They said no one was hurt, but there was significant damage to the truck and the airbags were deployed.

The cow was removed from the roadway with the use of their brush truck.

