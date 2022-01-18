Truck crashes into cow on highway in Gunter

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the road.

Firefighters said on January 17, 2020 they were called out to a major accident on Highway 289 and Strawn Rd.

When they arrived on the scene they found a single vehicle on the shoulder with a cow laying in both lanes of the highway.

They said no one was hurt, but there was significant damage to the truck and the airbags were deployed.

The cow was removed from the roadway with the use of their brush truck.

Monday night at 22:39, Gunter was toned out for a major accident at Hwy 289 and Strawn Rd. Dispatch indicated that this... Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Monday, January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.