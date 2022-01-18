Texoma Local
White House: Texas hostage-taker not in terror database

A White House spokeswoman says an armed British man who took four people hostage during a...
A White House spokeswoman says an armed British man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended in his death entered the United States without raising any red flags during multiple checks against law enforcement databases.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - A White House spokeswoman said an armed British man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended in his death entered the United States without raising any red flags during multiple checks against law enforcement databases.

Authorities have identified Malik Faisal Akramas the hostage-taker in a Saturday attack on synagogue in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville.

British media report the 44-year-old had been under investigation by the domestic security service.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing Tuesday that Akram appears not to have have set off any alarms in U.S. terrorism databases.

