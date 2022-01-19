Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified a body found in a drainage ditch off the Interstate 35 service road in Gainesville last month and say her death was the result of a homicide.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Wednesday the unidentified person found December 30 was Maggie Leane Fleming, 23, of Fort Worth.

Phillips said the medical examiner ruled her death the result of a homicide and that Fleming has been reported missing in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Police Department is conducting the homicide investigation.

