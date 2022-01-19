Catalytic converter stolen from non-profit ministry truck

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A catalytic converter was stolen from the food delivery truck of Share Ministries in Sherman last Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m.

A white 1999-2006 Chevy Tahoe with no front license plate pulled into the ministry’s parking lot and in 20 minutes someone sawed off the catalytic converter of the truck they use to pick up donations.

It’s unclear if there was more than one person involved in the theft.

“It broke my heart,” said Rick Arnold, a board member of the ministry which feeds between 150 and 250 people every week during days of operation on Monday-Friday and Sundays. “When we weren’t able to get the boxes of food and in the budget you’re just angry. How could they do that and number two, how could they steal from what I call god’s work.”

Share Ministries service 1,500 families a month and 35 churches.

To ensure they can still get food to those in need the ministry is renting a truck and getting volunteers to collect food.

The truck they’re using to is used to pick up the food costs them $85 to $100 a day to rent.

“God’s in control and we believe that what happened is going to work for our good,” Arnold said. “So the volunteers come together and we decide we’re going to reach out to the community as best we can and put this in god’s hands.”

Sherman Police are investigating the incident, if you would like to donate to help Share Ministries and their mission you can find their link here.

Share Ministries provides food to families and individuals six days a week. They provide for food pantries and churches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday. They also provide to the “underserved community” Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

