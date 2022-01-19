Denison superintendent retiring at end of school year

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott announced his upcoming retirement at a school board meeting Tuesday evening.

After devoting 61 years to the public education and spending 29 of those years as the superintendent for Denison ISD, Scott, 84, says this is something he has been thinking about for a couple of years and now the timing is finally right.

“Retirement kind of scared me a little bit because I’ve answered a school bell for 79 years, as a student, a teacher, administrator, so when you do something and you get up every morning to a bell that rings and you go to work or school for 79 years and then school starts next fall, I’m going to probably have some deep thoughts about that,” Scott said.

Although it’s bittersweet, and he still has the desire, Scott believes Denison ISD needs new leadership as they continue to experience tremendous growth.

His retirement is effective at the end of the school year.

