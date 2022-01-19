Grayson County enters new PACE program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners are entering a new program.

It’s called the Texas PACE Authority, also known as Property Assessed Clean Energy.

They will work in the county to rehabilitate old structures, and it’s financed by capital providers, like banks.

Commissioners voted three to one to approve it, with Phyllis James dissenting.

“I think that this is far-reaching for Grayson County to step off the end of this with a 5013c,” said James. “I mean, we need to stay out of private business.”

Both mayors and representatives from Sherman and Denison came to argue for commissioners’ support, like William Myers, Vice President for Business Development for the Denison Development Alliance.

“This is a tool for redeveloping properties, and if you approve it at the city level, it only helps the buildings and business owners in the city, not the entire county,” said Myers. “Since there are structures throughout the county in unincorporated areas, we felt like this would be a great countywide tool.”

There are three buildings on the table so far, including the old Burlington building, the Katy Depot, and Hotel Denison.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.