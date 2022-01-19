Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County enters new PACE program

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners are entering a new program.

It’s called the Texas PACE Authority, also known as Property Assessed Clean Energy.

They will work in the county to rehabilitate old structures, and it’s financed by capital providers, like banks.

Commissioners voted three to one to approve it, with Phyllis James dissenting.

“I think that this is far-reaching for Grayson County to step off the end of this with a 5013c,” said James. “I mean, we need to stay out of private business.”

Both mayors and representatives from Sherman and Denison came to argue for commissioners’ support, like William Myers, Vice President for Business Development for the Denison Development Alliance.

“This is a tool for redeveloping properties, and if you approve it at the city level, it only helps the buildings and business owners in the city, not the entire county,” said Myers. “Since there are structures throughout the county in unincorporated areas, we felt like this would be a great countywide tool.”

There are three buildings on the table so far, including the old Burlington building, the Katy Depot, and Hotel Denison.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
An Overbrook family lost everything in a fire yesterday, including expensive cancer medication.
Overbrook family loses home in fire
39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on...
Sherman man arrested for child sexual assault
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

Just over last few days, 14 bus drivers have called in sick.
Sherman ISD one of many districts across US facing pandemic related shortages
If you’re checking up on local cases on the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19...
Texas removes active and recovered cases from COVID-19 dashboard
Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order aimed at addressing teacher shortage caused by the...
Governor Stitt signs executive order to address teacher shortage
With Texas Primary Elections around the corner the Texoma Patriots are helping the community...
Local group schedules meet and greet for 2022 Texas Primary candidates