Officer-involved shooting in Leonard under investigation

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Leonard over the weekend.

It happened just after 9:30 Sunday evening on North Main near Houston Street.

Neighbors tell us the man shot by officers remains in the hospital, but couldn’t identify him.

What led up to the shooting has not been confirmed.

Leonard Police referred our questions to the Texas Rangers, who told us in an email:

“The Texas Rangers have been requested by the Leonard Police Department to assist with an officer involved shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.