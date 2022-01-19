Texoma Local
Officer-involved shooting in Leonard under investigation

An officer-involved shooting in Leonard Sunday night left one man injured.
An officer-involved shooting in Leonard Sunday night left one man injured.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Leonard over the weekend.

It happened just after 9:30 Sunday evening on North Main near Houston Street.

Neighbors tell us the man shot by officers remains in the hospital, but couldn’t identify him.

What led up to the shooting has not been confirmed.

Leonard Police referred our questions to the Texas Rangers, who told us in an email:

“The Texas Rangers have been requested by the Leonard Police Department to assist with an officer involved shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

