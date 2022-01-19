Texas removes active and recovered cases from COVID-19 dashboard

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’re checking up on local cases on the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard, expect to see active or recovered cases no longer.

The change happened Friday when the state did an end-of-the-year data cleanup, something they said is normal in public health reporting to help make sure all numbers are accurate.

Data on the Texas COVID-19 dashboard will now only include fatalities, probable cases, and confirmed cases.

In a press release about updating the dashboard with final 2020 data, the Texas Department of State Health Services said active and recovered cases are leaving “because of the difficulty of assigning them to a specific year.”

And in an email to KXII, they said calculating COVID-19 cases is changing because the illness is changing, like the length of time people are sick for.

Plus, the active case formula already included both confirmed and probable cases.

But all this comes as cases spike.

And thanks to the increase, Cooke County commissioners approved a temporary full-time status for the County COVID Case Manager.

“For us, it is serving our community and our citizens in the county, and so for us, it’s that ability to call them, to contact them, talk to them, find out if they have concerns or questions, and then if we can provide them with any assistance,” said Ray Fletcher, the Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator. “It’s really a citizens service. That’s why we are doing it, not so much to maintain an accurate count of cases.”

Fletcher said keeping track of data is harder than it seems.

“We maintain a datasheet of all of those cases but trying to post and keep an accurate tally with the home testing availability, the presumptive positives,” said Fletcher. “If one person in the family tests positive and the others get sick, then they’ve probably got COVID too, so trying to get an accurate number that we would be able to post is almost impossible.”

Grayson County OEM responded to the changes stating, “The available data change by DSHS is under review by Grayson County officials.”

According to data posted Thursday before these changes, Grayson County had over three thousand active cases.

