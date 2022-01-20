Aleman leaves S&S to join Denton Braswell

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams are looking for a new head coach as Josh Aleman steps down after three years at the helm.

Aleman will be the offensive coordinator at Denton Braswell. The Rams went 2-8 last year, playing in a tough district with Gunter, Bells and Leonard. Aleman led the Rams to the playoffs in 2020, going 6-5 that year.

Aleman is a Sherman graduate and has also had coaching stops in Sherman and Bells.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.