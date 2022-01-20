Denison family safe after house fire
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tragedy was averted for one Denison family after a fire broke out at the front of their home on Wednesday.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m., on Vandenburg Dr. and Twining Dr.
Battalion Chief Roger Virgin says the homeowners had no idea the outside of their home was up in flames until a bystander notified them.
It is unclear what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.
