Denison family safe after house fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tragedy was averted for one Denison family after a fire broke out at the front of their home on Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m., on Vandenburg Dr. and Twining Dr.

Battalion Chief Roger Virgin says the homeowners had no idea the outside of their home was up in flames until a bystander notified them.

It is unclear what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.