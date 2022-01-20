Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison family safe after house fire

Homeowners had no idea the outside of their home was up in flames.
Homeowners had no idea the outside of their home was up in flames.(KXII)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tragedy was averted for one Denison family after a fire broke out at the front of their home on Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m., on Vandenburg Dr. and Twining Dr.

Battalion Chief Roger Virgin says the homeowners had no idea the outside of their home was up in flames until a bystander notified them.

It is unclear what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
New Texas law to keep outside dogs safe
New laws for outside dogs in Texas
A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the...
Truck crashes into cow on highway in Gunter
39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on...
Sherman man arrested for child sexual assault

Latest News

Synagogues practice safety measures after Colleyville hostage situation
Synagogues practice safety measures after Colleyville hostage situation
A dispute over the property value of two wind farms in Murray County is causing hundreds of...
Wind farm dispute causing nearly $800,000 to be withheld from Davis public schools
Ardmore employers from major companies like Dollar General to small mom and pop shops are all...
Ardmore Chamber of Commerce hopes to increase workforce
All those now hiring signs aren't scaring away new businesses in Texoma, at least not all of...
Several new restaurants coming to Texoma despite national labor shortage