Grayson softball picked 1st in pre-season poll

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings softball team was picked first in the NTJCAC coaches pre-season poll.

The Lady Vikings are coming off a runner-up finish in the national championship. They are the defending conference champions going into the 2021 season.

The Lady Vikings will open their season in the Galveston Tournament on February 3rd. Their first home game is scheduled for February 11th.

Aleman leaves S&S to join Denton Braswell
Grayson Softball picked 1st in preseason poll
Aleman leaves S&S to join Denton Braswell
Silo-Colbert Boys Hoops Highlights
