Grayson softball picked 1st in pre-season poll

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings softball team was picked first in the NTJCAC coaches pre-season poll.

The Lady Vikings are coming off a runner-up finish in the national championship. They are the defending conference champions going into the 2021 season.

The Lady Vikings will open their season in the Galveston Tournament on February 3rd. Their first home game is scheduled for February 11th.

