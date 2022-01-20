Howe man killed in fiery Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Howe man died in a single vehicle crash in Sherman late Wednesday night.

Sherman Police said around 11 p.m. they received multiple 911 calls about a black four-door vehicle in a field west of the 8000 block of South US Highway 75.

Callers told police the vehicle was upside down and fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the driver, Charles Timmons, 40, never made it out and was unable to be rescued.

“Based on the evidence and information learned from a witness, officers determined Timmons’ vehicle was southbound on US Highway 75 when it took the FM 902 exit,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “The vehicle lost control on the frontage road and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the field.”

Mullen said a Sherman PD detective responded to assist with the investigation and confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle and there was no evidence to indicate any other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.