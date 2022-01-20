Several new restaurants coming to Texoma despite national labor shortage

Grayson County, Texas (KXII) - Imagine opening up a business during a national labor shortage.

Sounds difficult?

That challenge is not stopping several in Texoma from breaking out a paint roller and reorganizing to open up for business.

A fresh coat of paint is the sign of a new beginning for the Castaneda’s.

“It’s scary a little bit, but if you don’t take the risk, then you’ll never know, right?” said Denisse Castaneda, co-owner of Ruby’s Cuisine.

Denisse and her husband Maycol are taking their Colombian food truck, Ruby’s Cuisine, and turning it into a restaurant at the old Taco Casa on Texoma Parkway.

Their decision comes while the U.S. faces a labor shortage.

But, they said finding workers isn’t a concern for them because they’re relying on close friends and family for help.

“We’re trying to see if we can manage it from the people that we know, that she trusts because again, for a business, you need people that you can trust,” said Maycol Castaneda, co-owner of Ruby’s Cuisine.

Another restaurant taking a culinary gamble during the worker shortage is Parish 1807 Grill, and this one brings a taste of New Orleans.

“Down home-cooked meals that my grandmother prepared, you’re going to find them here,” said David Franklin II.

David Franklin II said he moved to Texas after losing everything in Hurricane Katrina, so he’s ready for whatever this next hurdle has in store for him.

“I wasn’t really concerned about the labor shortage and everything that was going on with the employees and COVID and all of this, so I still wanted to launch my dream because I felt that it was the right time,” said Franklin II. “Things were just falling into place.”

He’s hiring during his soft opening phase and hopes to be fully staffed by the restaurant’s grand opening on February 19th.

“As long as the patrons that are coming in and they have been so gracious to understand during the soft opening to be patient and empathetic based upon the limited staff that we have,” said Franklin II.

Ruby’s Cuisine said they hope to open in the next week or two.

They aren’t the only ones opening either.

Supershack said they are in the middle of a soft opening until the end of this month.

