Suspect commits suicide after standoff with Pontotoc County sheriffs deputies

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An attempt to apprehend a wanted felon resulted in a car chase and hours long stand-off for the Pontotoc County sheriffs department late Wednesday night.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Levi Gallegos was wanted for multiple felony warrants.

At around 11:30 Wednesday night a deputy spotted a car that looked like the one Gallegos drives.

“Turned his lights on after a traffic infraction to pull him over and the subject took off,” Christian said.

The sheriff says the deputy chased after Gallegos through Ada and it was during this time the sheriff says Gallegos called his mother and told her his plan.

“He had called and said that he was being stopped and that he had a gun and that he was going to shoot it out with the police,” Christian said.

Deputies say the chase ended at Gallegos’ mothers house and he made good on what he told her.

Gallegos fired 8 shots at the deputy before running inside but none of the bullets hit the officer though.

“If they’d been placed just an inch difference it probably would’ve killed him,” Christian said.

Deputies say two people immediately ran out of the home once Gallegos ran in and his mother came out later.

But Gallegos stayed inside and the standoff continued.

“He kept coming out on the porch pointing the gun at his head and making threats,” Christian said.

Officers say they were able to talk on the phone with Gallegos throughout the standoff.

But they say after a while he stopped responding.

“They deployed the CS gas into the residence,” Christian said. “Once that cleared out and he still hadn’t exited they went ahead and started maneuvering towards the door they could see his body on the floor.”

Sheriff Christian says Gallegos died of a self inflicted gunshot wound bringing the standoff to an end after nearly 4 hours.

“He had taken the gun and committed suicide but we weren’t able to hear the gunshot so we didn’t know he had done that,” Christian said.

Sheriff Christian said no additional injuries were reported as a result of this incident

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.