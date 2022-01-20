Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the...
Truck crashes into cow on highway in Gunter
New Texas law to keep outside dogs safe
New laws for outside dogs in Texas
39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on...
Sherman man arrested for child sexual assault

Latest News

Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC
Synagogues practice safety measures after Colleyville hostage situation
Synagogues practice safety measures after Colleyville hostage situation