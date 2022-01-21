Texoma Local
4 Texoma counties declare a drought disaster

Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma and Fannin and Lamar counties south of the red river have declared a disaster.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma, and Fannin and Lamar counties south of the red river have declared a disaster.

The Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks, D3 Drought-Extreme, or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

To file a notice of loss, you can contact your local USDA service center.

The deadline for applications is September 6, 2022.

