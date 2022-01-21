Texoma Local
Ardmore auto shop opens as cold weather refuge

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The freezing temperatures hitting Ardmore can prove deadly for people without a home or a place to stay warm.

A Lone Grove auto shop owner opened up his shop as a refuge.

David Moore said the shop is open to keep anyone warm who doesn’t have a place, no questions asked.

“There’s no paperwork involved,” Moore said. “So we have no judgment. We’re at 5187 South Meridian Lone Grove Oklahoma. It is a transmission shop, so just come and knock on the door and we’ll be glad to take you in.”

According to the Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, which helps people experiencing homelessness find clothing and navigate social services, Ardmore doesn’t have any warming centers for cold days..

Moore said while the shop may not be the greatest set up- they’re in need of more bedding and food- but it’s a shelter with heat.

“It’s better than being outside,” Moore said. “It’s better than being in your car.”

Randy Dunn said he’s been stuck out in the cold before and it can feel like no one cares.

“Because you could die,” Dunn said. “I mean it’s just miserable, you’re not going to survive a cold like that.”

Dunn was at the shop Wednesday night, when he said three people stayed in the shop and two more came early the next morning.

A member of the Gotta Love It Facebook group brought food.

“Some already cooked stew and cornbread,” Dunn said. “Well they ate that up, they were glad to get that.”

If you need help during these cold nights, or if you’d like to help Moore keep others warm, call Advanced Transmission at (580) 223-5366, or reach out to Gotta Love It.

“We have the entire shop still open in case anyone else wants to come,” Moore said. “So we have plenty of space available.”

