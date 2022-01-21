Texoma Local
Bill filed to make Bible official book of Oklahoma

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, has filed House Bill 3890 to name the Holy Bible as Oklahoma’s...
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, has filed House Bill 3890 to name the Holy Bible as Oklahoma’s official state book.

“We are people of great faith,” Townley said. “The Holy Bible is an integral part of numerous faiths and is deeply important to many Oklahomans. Even when we don’t always agree with each other, we always know that we have a foundation higher than politics that we can rely on to remain unshakeable when times are tough.”

Townley is a former owner of a Christian Bible bookstore.

According to data from Pew Research Center, 79% of Oklahomans identify as Christians.

HB3890 is available for consideration in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Feb. 7 at noon.

