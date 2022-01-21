FRIGID Friday Morning, Moderating Weekend Temperatures

Mostly cloudy skies will begin to clear toward morning. Winds decrease to 5 to 10 mph from the north. It will be the coldest night so far this winter with many spots getting down close to 10 degrees!

Water vapor imagery shows a system scooting through southern Texas, and it is generating light frozen precipitation well to our south. Clouds will thin out later tonight as the system moves away, and Friday should see a lot of sunshine!

The steering winds forecast shows us in between weather systems for the next few days, followed by the approach of an upper low that brings a fairly high chance of rain on Monday, this will be followed by chilly and dry conditions into the middle of next week.

Futurecast indicates rain on Monday, a fast mover that is out of the way by Tuesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: FRIGID morning, sunny afternoon

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 30% rain

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.