Local Covid testing site shows process behind the scenes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the latest peak in the pandemic, COVID-19 testing sites are being swarmed with potential cases. At Advanced Lab Services in Sherman, there was a constant flow of people coming in for testing, and they say it’s like that from open to close every day.

“Schedule your appointment, you’ll have a set time, come on up. We’ll get you in and out of here in less than 5 minutes most of the time,” said Timothy McClure, owner of Advanced Lab Services.

Advanced Lab Services has been around since before the pandemic, but Covid has made them busier than ever. McClure said what sets them apart is they process each PCR test on site in 2 to 4 hours, giving results in the same day, guaranteed. And it’s completely free, regardless of insurance.

“As you notice with the rush of Covid and the height of it, it’s getting longer and longer to see results. In fact other labs, I’m hearing up to 7 days to get results back PCR. Which what’s the point receiving results 7 days later? You need to know now so you can stop the spread, move on with your life whether you’re negative or positive,” said McClure.

McClure said they primarily do PCR tests because they are the most accurate. He calls them the gold standard. The recent rise in Covid cases is just one reason why testing can be difficult to find.

“A lot of places are running out of tests. They refer them to other facilities such as us. There’s also low man power, you run out of man power, you can only handle so much between the state reporting, the back end, the paperwork. It’s not just the testing, that’s just what you see up front,” said McClure.

McClure said they’re maxed out with staff coming down with Covid. Their Sherman facility averages 500 tests a day. Their Denison facility, 150 tests.

“And then we’re also on sites and other facilities dropping off to us. So we’re testing up to 1,000 tests a day,” said McClure.

McClure said they only serve the Texoma area, and strive to help as many locally as they can handle.

“The need is there. If we opened up 1,000 slots it would fill up,” said McClure.

Advanced Lab Services asks that you go online and make an appointment for your test. A link to their website can be found here.

