Sherman police need help identifying stolen credit card suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at several local businesses.

Police said the suspect has a distinctive flower tattoo on his right wrist.

If you know who the man is, you can contact Detective Hendrickson with the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7322.

