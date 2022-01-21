Sherman police need help identifying stolen credit card suspect
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at several local businesses.
Police said the suspect has a distinctive flower tattoo on his right wrist.
If you know who the man is, you can contact Detective Hendrickson with the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7322.
