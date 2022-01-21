Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman police need help identifying stolen credit card suspect

Sherman police need help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at several local...
Sherman police need help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at several local businesses.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at several local businesses.

Police said the suspect has a distinctive flower tattoo on his right wrist.

If you know who the man is, you can contact Detective Hendrickson with the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7322.

The person in the photos below used a stolen credit card at several businesses around Sherman. If you can identify the...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Howe man killed in fiery Sherman crash
Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
All those now hiring signs aren't scaring away new businesses in Texoma, at least not all of...
Several new restaurants coming to Texoma despite national labor shortage

Latest News

33-year-old Jeremiah James is accused of getting into a running car outside of Whitney’s Food...
Waco man indicted for attempting to rob 3 cars in Sherman
Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma and Fannin and Lamar counties south of the red river...
4 Texoma counties declare a drought disaster
Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, has filed House Bill 3890 to name the Holy Bible as Oklahoma’s...
Bill filed to make Bible official book of Oklahoma
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the electric grid is ready for winter...
Texas Electric Grid is ready for winter according to ERCOT