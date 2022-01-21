Texas Electric Grid is ready for winter according to ERCOT

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the electric grid is ready for winter weather according to an alert they issued on Tuesday.

They say have 321 facilities that meet the new requirements put in place by lawmakers after last year.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 into law which requires the winterization of power generation facilities and penalize facilities if they don’t pass inspection.

“What seemed to have happened is an underestimation of what was expected about 6 to 8 degrees colder than what was predicted demand 10 to 12% than what they were seeing in the winter and some plants down for maintenance and failure after failure,” said Grayson Collin Electric Cooperation CEO David McGinnis.

After last year’s power grid failure led to statewide outages and hundreds of deaths, McGinnis wants his customers to know there is no reason to be fearful.

“As a manager of distribution system, I really don’t have any fear that an event like this is going to happen anytime soon,” said McGinnis.

The bill also requires more places to be considered part of the “critical load” so their power stays on. The list now includes police stations, fire stations, water plant treatments, and oil and gas companies.

“Without the gas you cant run a generator and vice versa so we’re very dependent on each other and so there’s a lot of critical load out there today,” said McGinnis.

For one Sherman resident, he says he’s definitely not going into this winter unprepared.

“I hope and pray that it doesn’t happen again, I guess after February anything can happen so I can’t say it wont happen,” said Leke Olowokere. “Definitely need to prepare for the worst and get all of our supplies and get everything we need.”

Another thing to come out of the new legislation is a power outage alert. That’s when Texans will receive an emergency alert on their phones whenever the power supply in the state may be inadequate to meet demand.

