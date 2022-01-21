Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Howe man killed in fiery Sherman crash
Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
All those now hiring signs aren't scaring away new businesses in Texoma, at least not all of...
Several new restaurants coming to Texoma despite national labor shortage

Latest News

A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state
33-year-old Jeremiah James is accused of getting into a running car outside of Whitney’s Food...
Waco man indicted for attempting to rob 3 cars in Sherman
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma and Fannin and Lamar counties south of the red river...
4 Texoma counties declare a drought disaster