Waco man indicted for attempting to rob 3 cars in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 33-year-old Jeremiah Dewayne James was arrested for robbery in Sherman last October.

James has been indicted on 3 counts of robbery, 1 count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest.

Sherman police said James got into a running car outside of Whitney’s Food Store on East Odneal St. on Halloween night were he forced the passenger out at gun point and then drove off, only to abandon it later.

The next day, in front of a Dollar General on Travis St. police said James tried to take a woman’s car keys, but was unsuccessful.

James then found another vehicle running in the same parking lot, pushed a 10-year-old boy out, and drove off.

Police ended up pursuing that vehicle through southeast Sherman to highway 11 around midnight.

Eventually, they were able to make a high-risk traffic stop near Campground road.

Sherman police said they had to deploy their K9 to get him into custody.

James was arrested on three counts of robbery and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.