Woman injured in McCurtain Co. crash with eighteen-wheeler

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One woman was injured on Thursday in a crash in McCurtain County that left an eighteen-wheeler on its side.

Troopers said a car and a semi truck were both headed southbound on U.S. 259 when the driver of a 2020 Nissan Versa, 29-year-old Isaac Pfauno, of Lawton, attempted to make a U-turn in front of the semi.

That’s when the semi, driven by 57-year-old Olen Wright, of Lawton, crashed into the car and rolled onto its side, spilling its load of lumber across the highway.

Troopers said one of the passengers in the car, 21-year-old Taryn Goudeaux, of Lawton, was taken to the hospital with neck injuries, but is in stable condition.

Troopers said there were no other injuries.

