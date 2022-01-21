Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman injured in McCurtain Co. crash with eighteen-wheeler

One woman was injured on Thursday in a crash in McCurtain County that left an eighteen-wheeler...
One woman was injured on Thursday in a crash in McCurtain County that left an eighteen-wheeler on its side.(OHP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One woman was injured on Thursday in a crash in McCurtain County that left an eighteen-wheeler on its side.

Troopers said a car and a semi truck were both headed southbound on U.S. 259 when the driver of a 2020 Nissan Versa, 29-year-old Isaac Pfauno, of Lawton, attempted to make a U-turn in front of the semi.

That’s when the semi, driven by 57-year-old Olen Wright, of Lawton, crashed into the car and rolled onto its side, spilling its load of lumber across the highway.

Troopers said one of the passengers in the car, 21-year-old Taryn Goudeaux, of Lawton, was taken to the hospital with neck injuries, but is in stable condition.

Troopers said there were no other injuries.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Howe man killed in fiery Sherman crash
Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
All those now hiring signs aren't scaring away new businesses in Texoma, at least not all of...
Several new restaurants coming to Texoma despite national labor shortage

Latest News

Advanced Lab Services has been around since before the pandemic, but Covid has made them busier...
Local Covid testing site shows process behind the scenes
Sherman police need help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at several local...
Sherman police need help identifying stolen credit card suspect
33-year-old Jeremiah James is accused of getting into a running car outside of Whitney’s Food...
Waco man indicted for attempting to rob 3 cars in Sherman
Bryan and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma and Fannin and Lamar counties south of the red river...
4 Texoma counties declare a drought disaster