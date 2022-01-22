1972 Pottsboro state champs honored 50 years later

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - There have been a lot of great basketball teams across Texoma over the years, but in Pottsboro, it doesn’t get any better than the group that took the court fifty years ago.

On Friday night, the 1972 State Champion Pottsboro Cardinals were honored between the varsity games. Many team members and head coach, Don Dodd, all came out to take a look back on their success.

“It reminds me how fortunate I was 51 years ago when I moved to Pottsboro,” said Don Dodd. It’s just been a real joy.”

The team went 37-and-0 on their way to a championship 50 years ago and also made it to the state championship game in 1971 after the school had only been open for five years.

“It’s been my life the whole 68 years,” said 72′ champ, Jerry Cassell. “I enjoy watching it, I enjoy playing it, it’s a great experience.”

Several of the team members have continued to stay in touch all these years with a bond that will forever unite them.

“Being able to see these guys again, after 50 years, I’m just glad to be here and be apart of that,” said 72′ champ, Larry Spruiell. “A great community, a great following, and a great coach.”

