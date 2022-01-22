Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A+ Athlete: Anthony Gionfriddo, Sherman

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Anthony Gionfriddo of Sherman High School.

Anthony is a tremendous student. He’s ranked in the top ten percent of his class, he’s on the A honor roll, he’s first team academic all-district, all-state and he’s a member of several organizations including FCCLA, NHS, FCA and PALS.

“School always takes priority over any athletic event,” Gionfriddo said. “I always make sure I have that finished before I go to athletics or go down to a trip in Rock HIll or where ever.”

“Anthony is a great student,” economics teacher Anthony Hartman said. “He has a wonderful heart especially in PALS, our leadership class. He works with students and is always generous and is great one one one. He is such a great mentor to kids. In class he is always prepared and just a great student to have.”

On the field, Anthony is the team captain of the Bearcat football team. He’s not only a team leader, but he’s also an outstanding player. He was voted all-district and also plays basketball. Anthony says athletics plays a big part in the person he has become.

“You learn life skills (in athletics),” Gionfriddo said. “You learn to be on time, coming in when you don’t want to, how to work with a team. Things like that you really don’t get to work with in the classroom. You come in here like athletics and it’s the same thing, it really helps prepare you down the road.”

“He’s the team captain,” head coach Cory Cain said. “I think that explains a lot. That is voted on by his teammates. He’s a vocal leader. He’s an out front take charge leader. He’s everything you want in a teammate.”

That’s why Anthony Gionfriddo is this week’s A+ Athlete.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Howe man killed in fiery Sherman crash
Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
All those now hiring signs aren't scaring away new businesses in Texoma, at least not all of...
Several new restaurants coming to Texoma despite national labor shortage

Latest News

Madill-Latta Boys Hoops
Madill-Latta Boys Hoops Highlights
Kingston-Lone Grove Boys Hoops
Kingston-Lone Grove Boys Hoops Highlights
McKinney North-Sherman Girls Hoops
McKinney North-Sherman Girls Hoops Highlights
Kingston-Broken Bow Girls Hoops
Kingston-Broken Bow Girls Hoops Highlights
Silo- Calera Girls Hoops
Calera-Silo Girls Hoops Highlights