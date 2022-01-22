A+ Athlete: Anthony Gionfriddo, Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Anthony Gionfriddo of Sherman High School.

Anthony is a tremendous student. He’s ranked in the top ten percent of his class, he’s on the A honor roll, he’s first team academic all-district, all-state and he’s a member of several organizations including FCCLA, NHS, FCA and PALS.

“School always takes priority over any athletic event,” Gionfriddo said. “I always make sure I have that finished before I go to athletics or go down to a trip in Rock HIll or where ever.”

“Anthony is a great student,” economics teacher Anthony Hartman said. “He has a wonderful heart especially in PALS, our leadership class. He works with students and is always generous and is great one one one. He is such a great mentor to kids. In class he is always prepared and just a great student to have.”

On the field, Anthony is the team captain of the Bearcat football team. He’s not only a team leader, but he’s also an outstanding player. He was voted all-district and also plays basketball. Anthony says athletics plays a big part in the person he has become.

“You learn life skills (in athletics),” Gionfriddo said. “You learn to be on time, coming in when you don’t want to, how to work with a team. Things like that you really don’t get to work with in the classroom. You come in here like athletics and it’s the same thing, it really helps prepare you down the road.”

“He’s the team captain,” head coach Cory Cain said. “I think that explains a lot. That is voted on by his teammates. He’s a vocal leader. He’s an out front take charge leader. He’s everything you want in a teammate.”

That’s why Anthony Gionfriddo is this week’s A+ Athlete.

