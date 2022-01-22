Denison ISD to provide free mental health film series

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The pandemic has put a lot of students behind a computer screen more than ever and with that comes an increase in cyber bullying.

Behavior Specialist with Denison schools, Jackie Melancon says cyberbullying is estimated to have increased across the nation by seventy percent.

According to Melancon, North Texas has highest suicidal rates in all of state from people ages 11-18.

Now the district is partnering with a local independent film maker to screen a three-film series that talks about bullying and how costly it can be.

“Families wrote in and said this conversation opened up a conversation with my child and we didn’t know they were experiencing these things,” said Melancon. “That still kind of gives me goosebumps as I stand here.”

The movies will be screened online and at home and they are open to Denison ISD families. All families have to do is register on the Denison ISD site.

