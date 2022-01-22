Pottsboro honors 1972 State Championship Team

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The 1972 state champion Pottsboro Cardinals were honored between the varsity games in Pottsboro on Friday night.

The 1972 team went 37-0 on their way to a championship 50 years ago. Many of the team members and coach Don Dodd were in attendance on Friday to look back on all their success. The team also made it to the state championship game in 1971.

“It reminds me how fortunate I was 51 years ago, when I moved to Pottsboro,” coach Dodd said. “It’s been a real joy.”

