Warmer Weekend Days, Colder Again Next Week

And as for rain, just one chance and it’s not very promising
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Our early weekend water vapor imagery shows an upper level low near Las Vegas, this will bring a chance of rain by Monday, it will be dry this weekend.

The jet stream will remain to our north over the weekend, allowing temperatures to moderate and keeping the southwestern low stalled. The jet begins to dip southward by Sunday and the low will be kicked eastward, this appears to be our only chance of precipitation during the next week. This rain potential comes on Monday.

The shifting jet allows several surges of cold air to move in beginning Wednesday, meaning most nights will be below freezing with daytime highs rather chilly, in the 40s and 50s.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Frigid morning, sunny and cool afternoon

Sunday:  Sunny skies

Monday: 30% rain

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

