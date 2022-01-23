Texoma Local
Texas psychiatrist speaks on Colleyville hostage situation

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s been one week since a gunman held a North Texas synagogue hostage. As investigations continue a Texas psychiatrist shared his thoughts on the situation.

“As a society we tend to describe situations that are difficult for us to understand like mass murder, the murder of a child or hostage situations through mental illness It is so far off the realm of normalcy, that in our heads the person committing the crimes must be mentally ill,” said Dr. Felix Torres, a clinical and forensic psychiatrist.

After Faisal Akram took four hostages during a live-streamed service at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, understanding the motivation and the mental well being of the hostage taker is crucial.

“The reality may be far from the truth and being quick to attribute blame to mental illness even when the perpetrator may have issues with their mental health further propagates the stigma of mental illness,” said Torres. “So it is very important for us to understand that the motivation may be multifactorial. All should be considered and as such we should assign the adequate level of significance of what those motivations may be.”

According to Dr. Torres, the motivation of hostage takers can vary and there are some signs to look out for.

“If we are seeing it’s one of the planned out events, the individual may be reaching out to family members to say goodbye,” he said.

For hostage negotiators, it’s important to learn these motivations.

“A key will be to build a relationship with the hostage taker by creating an emotional connection,” said Torres. “The negotiator will pay close attention to the hostage taker’s responses, mannerisms and is going to create a physiological profile which will give the negotiator important clues as to how the hostage taker might respond.”

